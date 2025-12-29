Phakaaathi

Appollis late penalty earns Bafana spot in AFCON last-16

By Khaya Ndubane

29 December 2025

Appollis scored a late penalty to ensure Bafana Bafana reach the last-16 round of the AFCON.

Oswin Appollis runs to celebrate his goal after converting from the penalty spot during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations match between Zimbabwe and South Africa at Marrakech Stadium in Morocco on Monday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana qualified for the last-16 round of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after they edged Zimbabwe 3-2 in their last group match at the Marrakech Stadium on Monday evening.

Goals from Tshepang Moremi and Lyle Foster and a late penalty from Oswin Appollis ensured that Hugo Broos’ charges reached the next stage of the competition as Group B runners up on six points, one point behind Egypt who were held to a goalless draw by Angola.

OPINION: Hate-Watching Bafana is not patriotism

Angola finished the group campaign third with two points and Zimbabwe were last with just one point from three games.

South Africa started the game on the front foot and were unlucky not to take the lead when Appollis’ effort from inside the box in the sixth minute was saved on the line by Washington Arubi.

A minute later, the Marumo Gallants goalkeeper could only watch as Moremi’s deflected shot went over him and into the net for Bafana’s lead.

Following the early setback the Warriors regrouped and they found their equaliser in the 19th minute through Tawanda Maswanhise who dribbled his way past a couple of Bafana players before unleashing a powerful low shot that beat Ronwen Williams.

A clumsy foul by Sphephelo Sithole just outside the penalty box presented Zimbabwe with a chance to take the lead in the 29th minute, but Marvelous Nakamba wasted it by sending his free header over the crossbar.

Siyabonga Ngezana came close to regaining Bafana Bafana’s lead in the 38th minute, but his header went narrowly wide of goal from an Aubrey Modiba free kick.

Just a few seconds later, Arubi was called into action again and this time he had to make a save from Mbule’s stinging long range shot and he did well to fist the ball away.

The teams were locked at 1-1 at the break.  

Bafana continued their dominance in the second half and it only took them just five minutes to regain their lead through Foster who pounced on a Divine Lunga back header and headed the ball over the advancing Arubi.

Maswanhise came close to grabbing a brace and finding the equaliser for Zimbabwe in the 64th minute, but his shot hit the upright with Williams well-beaten.

ALSO READ: Bafana coach Broos reiterates dislike of Mbokazi’s MLS move

Nine minutes later, the Warriors found the equaliser through an own goal by Modiba. Maswanhise’s shot was initially saved by Williams, but the ball hit Modiba and went into the net.

Bafana were awarded a penalty in the 80th minute when the ball hit a hand of a Zimbabwean player inside the box and Appollis sent Arubi the wrong way from the resultant spot kick.

