Bafana coach Broos reiterates dislike of Mbokazi’s MLS move

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has once again criticised Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s move to Chicago Fire FC.



Earlier this month, Orlando Pirates confirmed that they have reached an agreement with the Major League Soccer side for the transfer of the young Bafana defender.



Following the announcement, Broos was unhappy with the move and voiced his disapproval during a Bafana press conference.



Broos’ comments on Mbokazi’s move and particularly on his agent, Basia Michaels, risked tearing Bafana’s unity apart just before the AFCON. Amid heavy criticism and pressure from the football fraternity, the Belgian mentor later apologised for his comments.



However, after South Africa’s controversial 1-0 loss to Egypt on Friday where Mbokazi pulled off a Man-of-the-Match performance, Broos revisited the subject and once again voiced his displeasure about Mbokazi’s move to Chicago Fire.

‘Chicago is not the right place’

Broos then urged Mbokazi to follow in the footsteps of Vincent Kompany, who moved from Belgium to Germany to play for Hamburg FC before moving to the English Premiership to join Manchester City.



“Don’t misunderstand me, because I don’t want to compare with Kompany, not at all, but I see the same things,” said Broos during a media conference on Saturday.

“Kompany was also confident at that age, but he also needed to go to something else. His first two years, he was in Hamburg. They taught him there how to live and how his attitude should be as a professional player, and then he went to City and became a fantastic player.

“This is something that can happen with Mbokazi also. Therefore, again, Chicago is not the right place,” he added.



“If Mbokazi can go to a bigger competition, that means European competition, let’s say France; let’s say even Spain, not Real Madrid or Barcelona, but a good Spanish team, then he becomes better.



“He’s already at a very good level and it will just increase his qualities when he plays against better players. This is normal.”



Mbokazi is expected to start again alongside Siyabonga Ngezana or Nkosinathi Sibisi when Bafana take on Zimbabwe in a make-or-break final group game this evening (kick-off is at 6pm).



A victory for Bafana will guarantee them a place in the last-16 of the competition.