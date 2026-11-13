Bafana Bafana player ratings v Kenya

Mofokeng was comfortably Bafana's best player on the pitch, scoring on familiar territory.

Bafana Bafana were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Kenya in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Orlando Amstel Arena, with Relebohile Mofokeng delivering a standout performance.

Phakaaathi looks at the player ratings:

Ronwen Williams – 5/10

Not one of his best performances in a Bafana Bafana jersey. There was little he could do about the penalty, but he will feel he could have done better to prevent Kenya’s second goal.

Thabang Matuludi – 5/10

He was positive going forward and good defensively, but lacked the final ball when he found himself in promising positions in the box. He was at fault for the penalty conceded by Bafana, which led to Kenya’s equaliser in the first half.

Ime Okon – 5/10

He could have done better to prevent Kenya’s second goal, as he needed to be stronger in his challenge on Ryan Ogam. He enjoyed a decent first half but struggled to replicate that performance after the break.

Olwethu Makhanya – 6/10

Another solid performance for South Africa from the Rangers defender. He won most of his aerial duels, but better communication between him and Okon could have helped prevent Kenya’s second goal.

Aubrey Modiba – 6/10

He made some telling runs going forward but lacked the quality of delivery needed to trouble Kenya’s defence consistently. He was also dependable defensively when called upon.

Sphephelo Sithole – 6/10

It was a relatively comfortable outing for the midfielder, as Bafana enjoyed the lion’s share of possession. He did not have to do much breaking up play, with both him and Mokoena seeing plenty of the ball.

Teboho Mokoena – 6/10

A relatively quiet game by his usually high standards. He struggled to impose himself in the final third, registering no box entries or attempts from outside the penalty area.

Relebohile Mofokeng – 8/10

The Belgian-based attacker was comfortably Bafana’s best player on the pitch, scoring on familiar territory at the Orlando Amstel Arena, where he made a name for himself with Orlando Pirates. He was unlucky not to claim a brace after also striking the post in the second half.

Oswin Appollis – 7/10

The speedy winger enjoyed a good game and put in an impressive shift, creating a few promising opportunities for his teammates. However, he eventually ran out of steam and made way for Tashreeq Matthews with seven minutes remaining.

Iqraam Rayners – 5/10

Had he been more clinical in front of goal, particularly in the first half, Bafana could have put the game beyond Kenya’s reach. He was eventually substituted on the hour mark, with Lyle Foster taking his place.

Tshepang Moremi – 5/10

He did not enjoy his best outing and it was hardly surprising to see him substituted in the 57th minute, with Puso Dithejane coming on in his place.

Lyle Foster – 6/10

Came on and provided the bite Bafana needed up front, making his presence felt immediately. He also set up Mofokeng for Bafana’s second goal of the match.

Puso Dithejane – 5/10

Had very little impact after coming on with the scores level at 1-1. He worked hard but never really managed to get himself into promising positions to influence the game.

Tashreeq Matthews, Bathusi Aubaas and Cassius Mailula all came on too late to be given a rating.