His comments create the impression that Pirates players were specifically targeted for alcohol consumption.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou needs to be careful about the accusations he makes because his latest outburst has done more damage to his own players than to anyone at Bafana Bafana.

Calling out Gavin Hunt and Miguel Cardoso for their subtle insinuations that Pirates receive favourable treatment from referees is one thing. However, making reckless allegations without evidence is downright idiotic.

Ouaddou’s drinking accusations might have intended to take aim at Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane or SAFA, but he has inadvertently put his own players in the firing line.

The Pirates coach’s claims that his players were given alcohol while in the Bafana camp raise serious questions about professionalism within his own dressing room.

Having 10 beers is never ideal, particularly when there is a short turnaround between matches. If Ouaddou’s allegations are anything to go by, perhaps he should be asking questions about his own players rather than pointing fingers at the national team.

His comments create the impression that Pirates players were specifically targeted for alcohol consumption, but what evidence does he have to support such a serious accusation?

These are professional footballers and grown men. Nobody forced them to have a few cold ones after a match. If they crossed the line, that is something their club should address internally.

It is hardly unusual for footballers to enjoy a beer or two after a match. We have seen clips emerge during Hugo Broos’ tenure of a few pints in the dressing room. Such celebrations are not exclusive to football, and Ouaddou should know better, having enjoyed a distinguished playing career across Europe.

But what does his latest outburst say about his own players? If they allegedly consumed 10 beers knowing they had another match coming up, questions about their judgement and professionalism are unavoidable.

Could it be that some of his players do not know where to draw the line? These are conversations Ouaddou should be having behind closed doors instead of casting aspersions on Mosimane and SAFA.

Suggesting that Pirates players were deliberately given alcohol to destabilise the team is an extraordinary accusation. What would Mosimane or anyone at SAFA possibly gain from compromising the professionalism of players representing the national team?

Former players who worked under Mosimane have often spoken about his strict approach to discipline, including the use of breathalysers to discourage players from arriving at work under the influence.

Support for Bafana is already fractured, and the last thing South African football needs is another controversy fuelled by reckless comments.

Pirates management should also be concerned about the way their coach has handled this matter. His remarks paint an embarrassing picture of his own players, while reinforcing an unfounded narrative that someone within SAFA or the Bafana setup is deliberately trying to destabilise the Buccaneers.

Ouaddou has done exceptionally well since arriving at Pirates, winning a treble in his first season but that does not give him the licence to tramp on people’s professional integrity.

The 48-year-old leads a big club and that should come with responsibility and he has exposed his players with his latest outburst.