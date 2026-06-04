Bafana’s Broos expects good ‘last test’ against Jamaica

'It is something we needed,' said Broos on the clash with Jamaica.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is delighted at the opportunity to play one final World Cup warm-up match against Jamaica today at the Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico.

Bafana will take on the Reggae Boyz in their last game before the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11.

Jamaica just missed out on a place at the Fifa World Cup, losing 1-0 to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in a play-off in Mexico on March 31.

“It is something we needed,” said Broos on the clash with Jamaica.

“We played last week against Nicaragua (a goalless draw), but the time between that game and the first game in Mexico. Was too long.

“We are happy with Jamaica, they are 71st on the world rankings so they are a good opponent for us and a last test before the opening game.”

“They played in the play-offs against DRC and DRC won but it was not easy for them. They are a very good opponent and it may be something we need ahead of a difficult game against Mexico.”

Bafana had an open training session on Wednesday at the Hidalgo Stadium and Broos expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome Bafana received at their training base in Pachuca.

“We are very happy we are here. It has only been one day but we feel enormous support from the city and from the people here,” he said.

Bafana are training at altitude in Pachuca, which is about 2430 metres above sea level. This should prepare them perfectly for the game in Mexico City, which is about 2240 metres above sea level. Broos also does not field a delay of 24 hours because of visa issues will affect Bafana’s World Cup preparation.

“We needed that (a high altitude camp), as I have experience from 50 years ago with the Belgian team. We were also in a high-altitude camp in Switzerland,” he told reporters.

“So, I knew that we needed that. We are one day late, but that cannot influence the adaptation to high altitude. If it were in two or three days, it would be a big problem but … it’s not a problem that we are a day late.”