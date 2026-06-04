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Mexico coach Aguirre wary of Bafana threat

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

4 June 2026

02:36 pm

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'They are a fierce team,' Aguirre told reporters.

Javier Aguirre - Mexico

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre expects a difficult game against Bafana. Picture: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

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Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre has warned that Bafana Bafana will prove a tough opponent for his side in the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup at the Azteca Stadium on June 11.

Bafana a familiar foe

Aguirre knows about facing Bafana as coach of a host nations. He was the Egypt head coach in 2019 when Bafana played the Pharaohs at the Cairo International Stadium in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Stuart Baxter’s Bafana stunned the host, with Thembinkosi Lorch’s 85th minute strike sealing a 1-0 win.

“South Africa have done well and beat me in the African Cup,” Aguirre told reporters,” according to the website flashscore.com.

“They are a fierce team, not exactly with an African style, but a mix with European football. They have a Belgian coach (Hugo Broos) and some interesting players. I have the utmost respect for them. It won’t be easy.”

Serbia test for Mexico

Mexico were set to play Serbia on Thursday evening in Toluca in their final warm-up match before the clash with Bafana. And Aguirre expects to play a side near to that which will face South Africa.

“With Serbia, you’ll see something very close to what we’ll put out against South Africa,” said Aguirre according to Soy Futbol.

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Bafana Bafana Mexico World Cup

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