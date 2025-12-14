Bafana’s Broos refutes racism, sexism allegations

'I distance myself from any accusation of racism and sexism,' said the Bafana head coach.

The South African Football Association and Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos have issued a strong rebuke to allegations that the Belgian made racist and sexist remarks at a press conference at the High Performance Centre in Pretoria on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Sports minister awaits Broos response to racism and sexism allegations

Broos was speaking about central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and was clearly furious that the 20 year-old Orlando Pirates defender had missed his flight from Durban to join up with the team ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Broos on Mbokazi’s agent – ‘A nice little woman’

He also criticised Mbokazi’s female agent Basia Michaels over the player’s move to Chicago Fire in the USA.

“He is a black guy but when he comes out of my room he will be white (with fear),” said Broos on the dressing down he was going to give Mbokazi over his missed flight.

“A nice little woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing now. They are saying ‘How much (money) can I get?,” said Broos on Mbokazi’s move to the USA.

These comments prompted the United Democratic Movement to lay an official complaint with the Human Rights Commission over Broos’ comments.

“It is unfortunate that my strong rebuke of the player’s conduct and subsequent comments were misinterpreted as racism and sexism. I distance myself from any accusation of racism and sexism,” said Broos, however.

“It is mind-boggling that the coach would be described in such a manner towards a player he has consistently supported since selecting him for the first time a few months ago,” added Safa.

ALSO READ: Broos blasts ‘unprofessional’ Mbokazi over missed Bafana flight

“The Association further clarified that Broos’s remarks regarding the player’s agent were intended to underscore the importance of football agents prioritising players’ welfare and long-term development over short-term financial gain. SAFA noted that a language barrier contributed to the coach’s frustrations not being fully or clearly conveyed during the interview, leading to misunderstandings about his intent.

‘No discriminatory motive’

“The organisation emphases that there was no discriminatory motive behind the coach’s remarks.

“SAFA stressed that in Broos’ four years at the helm, neither players nor staff have raised any issues related to racism, sexism, or discrimination of any kind. They credited Broos’s forthright approach to issues affecting players and the national team as a key factor in building the squad’s current strength and unity.”