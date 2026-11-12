Bafana need to keep their foot down in Kenya AFCON qualifiers

They need to keep on winning, especially at home.

Pitso Mosimane’s Bafana Bafana would do well to keep the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations accelerator down with back-to-back victories over Benni McCarthy’s Kenya over the next four days.

Bafana’s Kenya test

Bafana will play the Harambee Stars on Friday evening at the Orlando Amstel Arena and will then take on Kenya in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Kenya’s mere existence in Group D has already made Bafana’s task of qualification for next year’s tournament more tricky than it might have been. As co-hosts, McCarthy’s side will qualify automatically, however many points they get over their six Group D matches.

That leaves only one place available for Bafana, Guinea or Eritrea. Mosimane’s side got off to the perfect start at the end of September, beating Guinea at home and thumping Eritrea in Cairo to move three points clear at the top of Group D.

But they need to keep on winning, especially at home, with a dangerous Guinea likely to keep applying the pressure.

On the one hand, Kenya do not come into these two games in the best of shape. Kenya’s players went on strike ahead of their first round matches against Eritrea and Guinea over unpaid bonuses, salaries and allowances.

In an interview with SportyTV, McCarthy has said that the players were eventually remunerated ahead of the Guinea game. But the Kenya coach said he and his technical staff had still not been paid for three or four camps.

McCarthy is staying professional and getting on with his job. But the circumstances are far from ideal.

On the other hand, the Harambee Stars are able to free-wheel it in qualifying, given that they will be playing in the AFCON regardless. This can work both ways, if freedom gives way to a lack of interest. But the 1-1 draw with Eritrea and the narrow 1-0 defeat to Guinea indicates that they are here to compete.

McCarthy has some talented overseas-based players at his disposal, with Real Sociedad forward Job Ochieng the standout name.

Benni extra-motivated

And Bafana’s all-time leading scorer will no doubt also be determined to show what he can do on the touchline against the country he represented so well as a striker.

Then again, in terms of talent, there is no doubt who has the better squad. Mosimane’s Bafana are in-form and packed with creativity. Relebohile Mofokeng’s almost telepathic understanding with Oswin Appollis was a joy to watch against both Guinea and Eritrea.

And at the back Bafana are blessed with a golden generation of central defenders, who should be able to help limit Kenya’s opportunities in both qualifiers. Bafana should win at home, and at least be able to get a draw in Nairobi, which would keep the momentum going.