Phakaaathi takes a look at three things Pitso Mosimane's side will need to do if they are to grab all three points.

Bafana Bafana will play Kenya in Nairobi on Tuesday evening the the second of their back-to-back Group D Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

After a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to the Harambee Stars on Friday, Bafana must now win at the Nyayo National Stadium if they are to reclaim top spot in the group from Guinea.

Phakaaathi takes a look at three things Pitso Mosimane’s side will need to do if they are to grab all three points against Benni McCarthy’s Kenya.

Bafana must be more clinical in front of goal

Pitso Mosimane and Puso Dithejane have both admitted that Bafana Bafana’s finishing lacked polish in Orlando. South Africa created enough chances to win the game, easily but instead twice let Kenya back in it. With Bafana likely to create fewer chances on the road than they did at home, the likes of Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis will need to take the opportunities that do come their way.

Cut out the silly errors at the back

Thabang Matuludi putting his hands away from his body in an unnatural position and conceding a penalty. Ronwen Williams delaying the restart and being punished under Fifa’s new rules. Olwethu Makhanya allowing a long ball to bounce. All of these avoidable defensive errors contributed to Kenya’s two goals against Bafana. Whoever plays against Kenya in Nairobi, Bafana need to cut out these kinds of blunders if they are to triumph.

Silence the home fans

An expectant crowd are likely to roar their team on in Nairobi, especially after Benni McCarthy’s side managed to draw 2-2 in Orlando. Bafana could do with making a strong start, and either scoring an early goal, or at least keeping out Kenya, to get the home crowd restless at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Kenya have not been doing that well under McCarthy, and one gets the feeling it will take little to turn public opinion against him once more. A bad start for Benni against his homeland in front of his adopted fans would suit Bafana just fine.