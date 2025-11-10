Broos on AFCON 2025 – ‘It is a bit different this time’

'We are (the real) South Africa now, two years ago we were just a team,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos expects his side to have more of a target on their back when they go to play in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

Bafana finished third at the last Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast, a result that came as a surprise after two decades of struggles on the continent.

Broos’ Bafana revival

Under Broos Bafana have enjoyed a revival that has seen them also qualify for next year’s 2026 Fifa World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

“For us it is a bit different (this time),” said Broos yesterday, ahead of Bafana’s friendly against Zambia on Saturday.

“We are (the real) South Africa now, two years ago we were just a team. Because of our performance and results I do think our opponents will start to prepare for us a bit differently.

“This is a next step we will have to make. If we can step up (at the AFCON) and get the same results, I think the progress we will have made will be enormous, and can help us to also do very well at the World Cup.”

Broos, who confirmed he has all 23 players he selected in camp, added that he expects his Bafana players to treat the friendly against Zambia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as seriously as they would a qualifier.

“For me friendlies don’t exist,” said Broos.

“Every game we must be concentrated on trying to win and this game will not be different. Our first idea was to let the Sundowns and Pirates players stay with their clubs because of their overloaded programme. But then we changed our minds.

“We want to win. It is important for the ranking, we want to stay in the top ten and even get to ninth again in Africa. And one month before the AFCON it will not be a very good thing to lose the game on Saturday.”

‘That is why they are here’

Broos has called up two new faces to his squad – Orlando Pirates midfielder Masindi Nemtajela and Sekhukhune winger Elias Mokwana.

“That is why they are here,” said Broos when asked if the pair could get some game time against Zambia.

“This (getting picked) for them is the next step. They made the first step, to be chosen. It depends on how the game is on Saturday, maybe they will get a few minutes of game time.”