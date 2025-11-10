Bafana defender Mbokazi hit with hefty fine by FIFA

Mbokazi has also been banned for one match.

FIFA has confirmed a one-match ban and a hefty fine on Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

This was after the Orlando Pirates defender was sent off against Zimbabwe in last month’s World Cup qualifier at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.



The world football governing body has now confirmed that, following a disciplinary review, Mbokazi has been banned for one match and fined 5,000 Swiss francs (just over R106 000).

He served his ban against Rwanda in Bafana’s final qualifier in Nelspruit, where South Africa booked their place at next year’s World Cup finals.

Mbokazi, whose rise has been nothing short of meteoric, will be a key figure for Bafana at both AFCON 2025 and next year’s Fifa World Cup. And the fact that he has already served his suspension would be a welcome relief for Bafana coach Hugo Broos.



Meanwhile, former Chiefs striker Knowledge Musona, who was sent off in Durban as well, got the same punishment as Mbokazi – a one-match ban and a 5,000 Swiss francs fine, while another ex-Chiefs forward Bonfils Cale Bimenyimana was hit with a three-match suspension after being sent off early in Burundi’s qualifier against Kenya.