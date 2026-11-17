'This result against Kenya and people start to doubt. Why? Everything went right except scoring goals,' said the former Bafana head coach.

Former Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has thrown his weight behind Pitso Mosimane and believes the side will qualify for the 2027 Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bafana lose top spot

Broos, who left his post after guiding Bafana to the last 32 of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals, was in the stands at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday to watch Mosimane’s Bafana draw 2-2 at home to Kenya.

Guinea’s subsequent 3-1 win away to Eritrea has put them two points clear of Bafana at the top of Group D. Bafana will hope to regain top spot with a victory over Kenya in Nairobi on Tuesday evening. Only one of Guinea or Bafana will qualify for the 2027 Afcon, along with co-hosts Kenya.

“They don’t have to start doubting now (qualification),” Broos told Prime Sports with Mahlatse on Monday.

“Everyone, the players, the coach, who is certainly not stupid, they saw a team that is three times better than Kenya. They (Bafana) had eight chances, really good chances, two or three times alone in front of the goalkeeper. Those moments have to be goals. If they can do that tomorrow (convert their chances), they will come back with a victory, I am sure of it.

‘They don’t have to be afraid’

“Then the future looks brighter. It will be a problem if they lose points again (Bafana will play Guinea in Conakry and then Eritrea at home in their final two qualifiers).

“But I wouldn’t think about that, even if I was coach, I would be confident. I saw what I saw (against Kenya), and I think Pitso also saw it, so they don’t have to be afraid they will not succeed.

“I saw Bafana playing on Friday, it was the same team with a few little actions (changes), but with a new coach this is normal,” added Broos.

“The only thing that went wrong on Friday was the scoring.

“Ok, there was a mistake from (Olwethu) Makhanya for the second (Kenya) goal, but this is football. At halftime it has to be 4-1 to Bafana. They had so many opportunities to score, even in the second half.

“You can criticise and say why didn’t we score? But when I was coach, I had the same problem. South Africa doesn’t have a real goalscorer like some other teams. They won 5-0 against Eritrea, they won against Egypt (in a friendly), now this result against Kenya and people start to doubt. Why? Everything went right except scoring goals.”