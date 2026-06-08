Broos left surprised by leaked Bafana footage

'I can understand it,' added the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos has admitted he was shocked that footage leaked online of Bafana Bafana’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Jamaica this weekend.

Video highlights of the game, which appeared to be filmed on a mobile device, were published on social media.

Bafana and Jamaica draw

Bafana drew 1-1 with Jamaica at the Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca in their final preparation match before Thursday’s 2026 Fifa World Cup opening match against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium.

The Bafana head coach, however, does not believe the leaked footage will give any advantage to Javier Aguirre’s Mexico in Thursday’s Group A clash.

“The highlights on social media were also a surprise for me. I don’t know how people came into the stadium,” Broos told reporters in Pachuca.

“I can understand it and it’s also not a surprise to me. It is important to Mexico how we played and what we did in that game. There was someone who filmed those pictures and maybe someone who filmed the whole game.

“But it doesn’t bother me. I think maybe the Mexico coach (Aguirre) doesn’t need yesterday’s game. I wouldn’t need a game of Mexico if they played behind closed doors. I have seen enough of Mexico.”

Broos was not happy with his side’s display in the Jamaica friendly, and partly put it down to a need to still fully adapt to the altitude in Pachuca.

Broos – ‘It is not really a problem’

“I was not happy with the performance,” he said.

“Maybe a reason was that we still need a few days to adapt to the high altitude. There were players who couldn’t put in the effort they wanted any more. But again it is not really a problem. I am sure with four days remaining the players will be ready for the game (against Mexico) on Thursday.”

Broos expects a tough game against a Mexico side who will be cheered on by a passionate home crowd in Mexico City. But he is not ruling out a Bafana shock at the Azteca.

“They (Mexico’s players) are all dangerous. They are a complete team with much movement and solidarity,” said the Bafana head coach.

Mexico are ‘a very good team’

“You can see with those guys, in the way they play, that they really want to be world champions. They are a very good team and we will have to be at our best level on Thursday if we want to get a good result.

“We saw in their game against Serbia (Mexico beat Serbia 5-1 in a friendly on Friday). It was fantastic how they played, especially in the first half hour, with their movement, their aggression, their solidarity.

“They attack with the whole team and defend with the whole team. It will be very difficult on Thursday but a football game is a football game. We don’t have to think we don’t have a chance against Mexico. It is not true, but we have to prepare very well and play at our best level.”