Five million reasons Bafana won’t play Brazil or Argentina

'We don't have that money,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says the cost of hosting sides like Brazil and Argentina is simply too prohibitive for the South African Football Association.

Bafana’s Panama tests

South Africa will play Panama in international friendlies on Friday and Tuesday in Durban and Cape Town respectively. The Central American side are seen as ideal opposition in terms of Bafana’s opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals, when they will take on Mexico in Mexico City on June 11.

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And they are also considerably cheaper to play than a South American giant.

“I’ve always said we have to play a Central American team, because this is a totally different style” said Broos on Monday at Bafana’s team hotel in Tshwane.

“The best scenario would be to play an Asian team a Central American team and a European team.

“But … a few minutes ago with our CEO Lydia (Monyepao) told me Brazil want to play against us. I said ‘very good, why not, in May. She said that they asked for US$ 5 million (about R85 million) to play against us. A few months ago Argentina wanted to play in Johannesburg against us. 5 million Euros (about R98 million)!

“You understand? It is easy to say ‘why not this (team) or that (team)’? Panama are not coming free either! You also have to pay … a sum of money to come and play two games. So Safa made a big effort to have Panama. We will see what we can get, an Asian team or European team for May.

“I know for European teams (to host) it is more easy, because the money is there. We don’t have that money.”

Broos – ‘No one here will pay R800 for a ticket’

Broos added that there is no way Safa can make their money back in ticket sales for a sell-out FNB Stadium against Brazil or Argentina.

“If you go and play Argentina or Brazil in FNB (Stadium) it is full. The people are on the roof even if you want,” said Broos.

“But … when Brazil come in Belgium the cheapest tickets will be R800. 40 Euros. The cheapest tickets. You can’t ask that here. No one will pay R800 for a ticket. If that is possible, you could also ask those teams, because you won’t lose money with 90 000 tickets (sold at that price).

“I am very happy with Panama and I hope we can find an opponent for the end of May. An Asian or European side. But we don’t have other choices. Also … our preparation will be different from other teams because we have to go to high altitude.

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“From June 1 to June 11 we can’t play a game. We have to adapt to high altitude and an opponent will not come there. So for us it is planning, and it is not so easy.”

Bafana’s training base in Mexico will be in Pachuca, about 90km outside Mexico City. Pachuca is one of the highest city’s in Mexico, at about 2400 metres above sea level. Mexico City is about 2240 metres above sea level, while Johannesburg is about 1750 metres above sea level.