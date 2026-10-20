Goss dismisses pressure claims as Sundowns prepare for Wiliete

'I wouldn't say we're under pressure but we're obviously the defending champions,' said the Sundowns 'keeper.

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ricardo Goss has dismissed suggestions that they are under pressure ahead of Friday’s CAF Champions League second leg clash against Wiliete SC at Loftus Versfeld.

Sundowns need a home win

The reigning champions were held to a goalless draw by the Angolan side in the first leg in Lubango last Sunday, leaving the tie delicately poised at 0-0 ahead of the decisive encounter in Tshwane.

Goss started between the posts in the absence of first choice goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who missed the first leg due to a minor injury.

Speaking to the Sundowns media team, the Bafana Bafana international expressed confidence in his side’s ability to get the job done on home soil and secure a place in the group stage.

“I wouldn’t say we’re under pressure but we’re obviously the defending champions,” Goss said.

“They need to score at Loftus where I don’t think we’ve lost a game so it’s going to be difficult for them and hopefully on the day, we’ll score as many goals as possible.”

Sundowns struggled to break down Wiliete at the Estádio Nacional da Tundavala, with the hosts adopting a defensive approach that frustrated the South African champions.

The Brazilians also had to contend with a challenging playing surface and adverse weather conditions, which delayed kick-off by 30 minutes because of the risk of lightning.

Reflecting on the encounter, the 32-year-old admitted that the conditions and Wiliete’s defensive tactics made it difficult for Sundowns to find their rhythm.

‘The pitch also didn’t help us a lot’

“It was a difficult game. They’re obviously a big team here and they’re top of the log in their league,” Goss added.

“The pitch also didn’t help us a lot and the rain just before the game but I think we can take a 0-0 to Loftus. They let us build up but they sat back and didn’t want to come and press us high.

“When we had the ball in our half, there was no pressure. Even when we went into their half, there was no pressure. It was clear from them that they will sit back and take a draw.”

With the tie still goalless, Sundowns will be determined to make home advantage count as they target in the group stages of Africa’s premier club competition.

The Tshwane giants will need to be more clinical in the final third, as another frustrating outing could culminate in a catastrophic failure in their bid to retain the Champions League crown.