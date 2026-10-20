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Sundowns officially announce Maku signing

Picture of Katlego Modiba

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

2 minute read

20 October 2026

09:06 am

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'Mamelodi Sundowns are pleased to announce the signing of Lazola Maku,' the club wrote on Tuesday morning.

Sundowns officially announce Maku signing

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of Lazola Maku. Picture: Masandawana X.

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Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of South African youth international Lazola Maku, bringing an end to weeks of speculation.

From Siwelele to Sundowns

The 19-year-old midfielder was on the books of Siwelele last season but parted ways with the club after his contract expired at the end of last season.

Maku recently went on trial at several Austrian clubs before putting pen to paper with the African champions, who view him as a long-term prospect.

The youngster will have to fight for his place in Miguel Cardoso’s star-studded squad, with the Brazilians having already lifted the MTN8 and the FIFA African-Asian Pacific Cup this season.

‘Let’s give the youngster a proper welcome’

“Mamelodi Sundowns are pleased to announce the signing of Lazola Maku! Yellow Nation, let’s give the youngster a proper welcome,” the club announced on its X account on Tuesday morning.

Maku captained South Africa’s Under-20 side at the recent COSAFA Cup in Mozambique, where Amajita went all the way to lift the trophy under coach Raymond Mdaka.

The talented midfielder came through the ranks at Ubuntu Academy before joining SuperSport United. He was also part of the Amajita squad that won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

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