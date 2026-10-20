Sundowns officially announce Maku signing

'Mamelodi Sundowns are pleased to announce the signing of Lazola Maku,' the club wrote on Tuesday morning.

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of South African youth international Lazola Maku, bringing an end to weeks of speculation.

From Siwelele to Sundowns

The 19-year-old midfielder was on the books of Siwelele last season but parted ways with the club after his contract expired at the end of last season.

Maku recently went on trial at several Austrian clubs before putting pen to paper with the African champions, who view him as a long-term prospect.

The youngster will have to fight for his place in Miguel Cardoso’s star-studded squad, with the Brazilians having already lifted the MTN8 and the FIFA African-Asian Pacific Cup this season.

‘Let’s give the youngster a proper welcome’

“Mamelodi Sundowns are pleased to announce the signing of Lazola Maku! Yellow Nation, let’s give the youngster a proper welcome,” the club announced on its X account on Tuesday morning.

𝐋𝐀𝐙𝐎𝐋𝐀 𝐌𝐀𝐊𝐔 𝐉𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐘𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐎𝐖 𝐅𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐘 💛



New colours, new chapter, same ambition. Welcome to Bafana Ba Style, Lazola! 🔥#Sundowns #WelcomeLazola pic.twitter.com/LuzG9vb6u3 October 20, 2026

Maku captained South Africa’s Under-20 side at the recent COSAFA Cup in Mozambique, where Amajita went all the way to lift the trophy under coach Raymond Mdaka.

The talented midfielder came through the ranks at Ubuntu Academy before joining SuperSport United. He was also part of the Amajita squad that won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.