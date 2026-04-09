Kekana hoping Sundowns carry winning momentum into Espérance clash

"We know what's at stake and the rewards that are waiting for us at the end of the season if we keep going," Kekana said.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana says they are drawing confidence from their great run of form ahead of Sunday night’s clash against Espérance in the CAF Champions League semi-finals at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi where kick-off is scheduled for 9pm.

The Brazilians face the Tunisian champions in the first leg of the final looking to carry their Betway Premiership form into the biggest club competition on the African continent.

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Sundowns are currently on a 10-game winning streak in the domestic league, but their focus now turns to the Champions League where they are aiming to go all the way.

“We know what’s at stake and the rewards that are waiting for us at the end of the season if we keep going,” Kekana told Sundowns media.

Having fallen short against Pyramids FC in last season’s final, Sundowns are determined to qualify for yet another decider. Kekana is encouraged with the team’s desire to go a step further in this campaign.

“That’s our biggest motivation but it’s also to do better than what we did last season. the boys are hungry,” the centre-back added.

“They are showing the desire, and they have the will to win, which is very good for us as a group at this point. Especially at this time of the season because we can’t afford to slack and we are moving together as a unit.”

Sundowns come into the tie on the back of a hard-earned 1-0 win over Durban City, a result Kekana feels keeps them on course in their pursuit of both domestic and continental success.

“It is crucial for us to keep on this positive trajectory because it’s that time of the season where it’s the business end,” said the former University of Pretoria F.C. defender.

“We can’t afford to lose or drop any points for us. This game [against Durban City] wasn’t the prettiest game. We had to grind out the result and I’m happy that the boys showed a great fight and we were able to come out victorious.”

The 2016 Champions League winners will also take encouragement from last season’s quarter-final triumph over Espérance.

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Sundowns edged the tie 1-0 on aggregate after Peter Shalulile scored the decisive goal in the first leg. They sealed their progression to the final following a goalless draw in the return leg.