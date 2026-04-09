OPINION: No room for error in tense Betway Premiership title race

Pirates appear to have a slightly more favourable run-in based on current standings and head-to-head records.

Hold on, folks, this Betway Premiership title race between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates may still have a few twists and turns left.



It is exactly the kind of drama the football-loving public has been yearning for, a proper title battle that keeps everyone on the edge of their seats.



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Just two points separate the sides, with Sundowns sitting at the top of the log after 23 matches. Only seven rounds remain before the champions are crowned, and the margin for error has all but disappeared.

Masandawana still have their destiny in their own hands, but the run-in for both teams suggests uncertainty over whether the title will end up in Tshwane or Soweto when the 2025/26 campaign concludes next month.

If the past 10 matches are anything to go by, one might expect the Brazilians to glide over the line with consummate ease. The defending champions are currently on a 10-match winning streak in the league, a remarkable run stretching back to mid-January when domestic action resumed after the Africa Cup of Nations break.

The Buccaneers have stumbled, not once, but twice during this period. Yet they remain within touching distance after securing eight wins from their last 10 league matches. Their minor setbacks came somewhat ironically against Sundowns where they suffered a 2-1 defeat and a 1-1 draw with Siwelele FC.

Pirates appear to have a slightly more favourable run-in based on current standings and head-to-head records. Their remaining fixtures include Richards Bay, AmaZulu, Kaizer Chiefs, Stellenbosch FC, Magesi FC, Durban City and Orbit College. Notably, they have already collected maximum points against all these opponents in the reverse fixtures.

The real test of Pirates’ title credentials will likely come against Usuthu, Amakhosi and Durban City who are all currently occupying positions in the top eight. The encouraging factor for the Soweto giants is that these crucial encounters will be played on home soil where they have often thrived under pressure.

Meanwhile, Sundowns face a slightly trickier schedule as they still have to contend with Polokwane City (twice), Stellenbosch FC, Richards Bay, Kaizer Chiefs, Siwelele FC and TS Galaxy.

Interestingly, Sundowns have already dropped points against both Siwelele FC and Chiefs this season, and TS Galaxy have shown they can rattle them after eliminating them from the Nedbank Cup.

There is also the small matter of the CAF Champions League that could stretch Sundowns resources at a crucial stage of the campaign. Balancing domestic and continental ambitions is never straightforward as it seems. However, their experience and pedigree at the business end of competitions should not be underestimated.

Ultimately, this title race is likely to be decided by the finest of margins. Pirates have sent out a strong statement of intent, scoring 11 goals in their last two matches, but that firepower will count for little if Sundowns maintain their relentless winning streak.

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One thing is certain: PSL fans are in for a gripping finish. This time, the title will not be handed over, but it will be fought for right until the final whistle.