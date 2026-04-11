Sekhukhune United unveil Coetzee ahead of derby against Magesi

Coetzee could make his debut for Babina Noko in the Limpopo derby against Magesi FC tonight.

Sekhukhune United have officially announced the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rivaldo Coetzee.



The 29-year-old joins Babina Noko on a free transfer having been without a club since parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season.



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Coetzee whose stay at the Brazilians was marred by injuries, has been training with Sekhukhune for some time and he did enough to convince head coach Eric Tinkler and his technical team to offer him a contract.



“We are pleased to introduce the newest member of the Babina Noko family, Rivaldo Coetzee,” the club said in a short statement.

“The skillful defender’s experience and quality are well documented and we cannot wait for him to hit the ground running. Welcome home, The System.”



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Coetzee could make his debut for Babina Noko in the Limpopo derby against Magesi FC at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium this evening (kick-off is at 5.30pm).