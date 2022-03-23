Banyana star Ramalepe eyeing more trophies after Cup win in Belarus

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After winning the Belarusian Women’s Super Cup with FC Dinamo Minsk last week, Banyana Banyana defender Lebogang Ramalepe reckons she will lift more trophies with her club.



It was the second time in as many seasons that Ramalepe’s side had won the trophy.



“It feels good to have been able to win the Super Cup again, it’s really great because it’s something that we really wanted to do as a team. We are all happy about our achievement and we are looking at adding more trophies in the team going forward,” said Ramalepe.



“For me, personally, it is an amazing achievement. It’s part of the growth in my football journey having started playing in the Sasol League to be playing in Belarusian Women’s League. I believe there will be more growth going forward in my career and this is just part of the journey and I’m very glad to see things going well.”



Ramalepe hasn’t been enjoying success only with her club, with the defender having recently helped the senior national women’s team to qualify for their 12th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations competition, which will be hosted in Cameroon in July.



The defender and her Banyana teammates beat Algeria in the last round of the qualifiers, as the South Africans registered a 2-0 victory at home in the first leg before playing to a 1-1 draw in the return leg played in Algiers.



Ramalepe says qualifying for the continental tournament was a the main objective for Banyana, and they are looking at doing better than they did in the last edition, where they lost the final to Nigeria.