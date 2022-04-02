Chiefs get back to winning ways after squeezing past Chippa

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs squeezed past Chippa United on Saturday in Port Elizabeth, earning an important three points that keeps them in third position in the DStv Premiership.

ALSO READ: Maluleka grabs rare chance to shine as Sundowns cruise past Al Merreikh

It is almost certainly too late for Amakhosi to take the title off Mamelodi Sundowns, but they now trail Masandawana by 13 points.

Amakhosi have moved to 38 points from 21 games following their 3-1 win at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Chippa almost took the lead 10 minutes into the game but Bienvenu Eva Nga’s attempted tap in from close range hit the post.

Nurkovic also missed an open net when he was set up by Khama Billiat in the 16th minute, opting to hurriedly attempt to push it into net with his weaker left foot when he had enough time to put it under control.

In the 19th minute, Nurkovic had an effort saved by Chippa goalkeeper Lloyd Kapauza, but he did open the scoring a couple of minutes later after Billiat had again set him up inside the box.

Chippa were lthen ucky when the referee erroneously awarded a foul against Chiefs after Kazapua fell and released the ball to Nurkovic, who sent it into the net.

The Chilli Boys also had a few good chances in the first half could not make any meaningful use of them.

But they started well in the second half with Eva Nga finding the equaliser a few seconds after the restart.

They could have taken the lead a few minutes later but Sizwe Mdlinzo took perhaps too long to take a shot and allowed the Chiefs defenders to reorganise themselves.

Chiefs took the lead again in the 75th minute, with Keagan Dolly scoring with a stunning free kick a few minutes after he was introduced.

Just two minutes from the end, Cole Alexander also got his name on the score sheet, making the game safe for Amakhosi.