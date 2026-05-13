Siwelele make a bold stance on the on-loan Kaizer Chiefs duo

he pair joined the club on loan in January in an attempt to earn regular game time.

Siwelele FC are reportedly interested in keeping Kaizer Chiefs’ Happy Mashiane and Samkelo Zwane if the duo become free agents.



The pair joined the club on loan in January in an attempt to earn regular game time, but neither player managed to make the desired impact during their spell away from Chiefs.



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And now SABC Sport reports that Siwelele would prefer to sign the pair permanently rather than extend their loans, but would only pursue the players should Chiefs release them.



“Both players remain under contract with The Glamour Boys, meaning any permanent transfer would require an agreement between the clubs, unless Amakhosi terminate their contracts to enable them a free transfer.



“Their futures are expected to be discussed next month, particularly with Chiefs likely to appoint a new coach as Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef remain in limbo regarding their futures at the club,” reported the public broadcaster.

Mashiane was promoted to the Chiefs senior team in 2019, but the 28-year-old has struggled for consistency due to injuries and intense competition for places.

Zwane, who is also the product of the Chiefs development, was promoted in 2023 following impressive displays in the Diski Challenge, but despite his talent, the 24-year-old has also found it difficult to cement his place in the senior team.



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With the season coming to an end next week, Chiefs would have to decide on whether or not to keep the duo, send them out on loan again, or release them from their contracts.