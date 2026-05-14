Kaizer Chiefs announce new boss ‘to lead the club into the future’

Shongwe will be reporting directly to the chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung and the board.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the appointment of Bheki Shongwe as the club’s new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective May 2026.



In a statement released by the club on Thursday, Chiefs stated that Shongwe will oversee the day-to-day running of the club, reporting directly to the chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung and the board.



“Mr Shongwe is no stranger to the Kaizer Chiefs family. He has been serving as a non-executive director on the current Board of Directors while successfully managing his own businesses,” read the club statement.

“Prior to this, he held the position of Managing Director of the Club between 2009 and 2012. His extensive knowledge of the organisation and its operations makes him well-suited to lead us into the future.

“In his new role, Mr Shongwe will oversee the day-to-day running of the Club, reporting directly to the Chairman and the Board, while working closely with the heads of departments.

“Importantly, he will also be assisting Chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung with the overall running of the organisation, ensuring that the Club continues to thrive both on and off the field.

“We welcome Mr Shongwe back to the Amakhosi fold and wish him every success in his new role and look forward to his leadership as we continue to build on our proud legacy of 56 years.”



Chiefs, who have collected 51 points in 28 games so far this season, have booked a spot in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup with two games to spare.



They next face AmaZulu away at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.