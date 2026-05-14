Chiefs’ Ngcobo on CAF qualification – ‘It’s a great feeling’

'It is something we wanted to achieve as a team,' the midfielder told Chiefs media.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is delighted that Amakhosi will play in the Caf Confederation Cup for the second successive season.

Chiefs seal CAF spot

Amakhosi’s 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United last weekend sealed third spot in the Betway Premiership with two games to spare. Chiefs may not have won a trophy this season to go with the 2025 Nedbank Cup.

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But third in the table marks progress and gives them another opportunity to compete in continental club football.

“It’s a great feeling to know that we are going to play in CAF competition again next season,” Ngcobo told Kaizer Chiefs media.

“It is something we wanted to achieve as a team and we are happy to have done it with two games to spare. I am excited for it. It will be difficult but we will benefit from the experience.

“I consider this to be a good season, not great because at Kaizer Chiefs the expectations are higher. But after the last few years I think we turned a corner and are heading in the right direction. We will take what we have learned and try to improve for next season.”

Chiefs will play AmaZulu tomorrow at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Usuthu were one of Chiefs’ main challengers for third place and Ngcobo expects a tricky game.

Ngcobo – ‘We know how dangerous AmaZulu can be’

“We are doing our usual build-up, preparing our game plan with the coaches. We will have to work hard because it will not be an easy game,” he said.

“We know how dangerous AmaZulu can be with Coach Arthur (Zwane) so we are expecting a tough match and we are ready to fight for the win.”

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The 26-year-old Ngcobo has been in and out of the Chiefs side this season. He made his first league appearance in seven matches in the win over Sekhukhune.

“I feel like I had a decent game and it was good to complete 90 minutes for the first time in a while, but there are aspects I want to improve on. Overall, I was quite happy and we take it and move forward,” added Ngcobo.