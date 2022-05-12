Mothibi backs Pirates to lift Confed Cup

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

With Orlando Pirates on the verge of qualifying for the Caf Confederation Cup final, former Bucs striker James Mothibi has warned the players not to put themselves under too much pressure.

The Buccaneers host Libyan outfit Al Ahli Tripoli for the semifinal, second leg at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday with the hosts carrying a 2-0 advantage from the first leg in Libya, thanks to goals from Innocent Maela and Goodman Mosele.

Mothibi, who has represented Pirates in the past in continental tournaments, believes the side is on the right path under co-head coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi.

He says all Pirates need to do in the second leg is to have the same approach and mentality they had in Libya, and that will help them all the way to lifting the trophy.

“The attitude Pirates had in the away game should continue, I don’t think they should change anything. If they can get goals, play the way they played away, then they can do more than that at home,” said Mothibi, who is currently unearthing raw talent through the James Mothibi Sports Academy.

“It is not easy playing in Africa. But with that attitude, performance and willingness, I don’t think the coaches need to change anything. They can only change if there is probably an injury or an illness, but in terms of the game, they should approach it in the same manner they did in Libya.”

“So, they must cut … not put pressure on themselves because the supporters are there and they don’t want to disappoint them. They should tell themselves that they are going to entertain the fans by scoring goals. What I can say to you is that Pirates are going to the final and they will win it.”

Mothibi also cautioned the Buccaneers not to take the game lightly since they are playing at home, saying Pirates’ all time Achilles heel is playing well in away matches in Caf competitions, but flopping when they are hosting.

“Playing at home is an advantage, but they must not tell themselves they are playing home because they will relax. Even during my days at Pirates, when we played away we would play good football, but at home, the performance would be bad,” he added.

“In the away game, everyone was influential in that 2-0 win. I can’t single out one player who did more than others. They played as a team and when a team wins, everyone wins. So, they just have to stick to playing for one another and be united.”