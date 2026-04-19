PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘We will fight until the end’

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

19 April 2026

10:56 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'We are going to keep pushing,' added the Pirates head coach.

Abdeslam Ouaddou - Orlando Pirates

Abdeslam Ouaddou says Orlando Pirates will battle all the way for the Betway Premiership title. Picture: Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has promised that his side will battle Mamelodi Sundowns right to the wire for the Betway Premiership title.

Pirates in the final straight

Pirates have five games left to play in their league season, starting with Sunday’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

ALSO READ: Slick Pirates thump AmaZulu

A comfortable 3-0 victory over AmaZulu at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday moved the Buccaneers two points clear at the top of the table.

Sundowns, however, have two games in hand on Pirates, and the eight-time reigning champions are in seemingly unstoppable form.

“I told them (the players) before this (AmaZulu) game that we have six finals, there are 18 points on the table so we will fight until the end,” said Ouaddou, after goals from Yanela Mbuthuma, Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng had sunk a toothless Usuthu.

Mbuthuma headed Pirates into an early lead before a stunning strike from Appollis doubled the Buccaneers’ lead on the stroke of half time.

Relebohile Mofokeng then hit double figures for the season in the Premiership with a superb long-range curler in the second half. Mofokeng also hit the bar with a penalty and Pirates could easily have won by more goals.

‘I made some adjustments’

“We managed to score early and to come in at half time 2-0 up,” added Ouaddou.

“I made some adjustments because I thought even though we had scored two goals we didn’t have full control in the midfield. We also bought on impact players in the second half to give us more control.

RELATED ARTICLES

“I am very happy for the boys, but it could have been 7-0 so we have to keep going. I think it was a good afternoon for us just before the derby. It gives a lot of confidence to the boys.

“We are going to keep pushing,” he continued.

ALSO READ: Morena demands more after Sundowns book CAF final spot

“I like the team spirit, I see on the pitch we are fighting … AmaZulu are one of the best teams in South Africa and we managed to have control today.”

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

AmaZulu F.C. Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Soweto derby

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Suspended Tshwane CFO denies links to Cat Matlala, calls Nkosi a ‘brother’
News Minister explains delays in prosecuting Hangwani Maumela
Courts Julius Malema sentenced to direct imprisonment and fines
South Africa Home Affairs backtracks on this key potential status change for ZEP holders
Politics ‘No friction between Dean and me’: Pappas sets sights on new opportunities outside uMngeni

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News