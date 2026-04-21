Ncikazi – Pirates can benefit if Chiefs want revenge

'In our team, we prepare for all scenarios and any type of approach, we will be ready,' the Pirates assistant coach told journalists.

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi says it will help the Buccaneers if Kaizer Chiefs are motivated by revenge in Sunday’s Betway Premiership Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium.

Pirates embarrass Chiefs

Pirates thumped Chiefs 3-0 in the reverse fixture on February 28, with Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa all on the scoresheet.

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“If they come with a revenge mentality, that’ll … work better for us. In our team, we prepare for all scenarios and any type of approach, we will be ready,” Ncikazi told journalists at Pirates’ media open day.

Pirates are currently top of the Premiership, two points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns. Masandawana, however, have two games in hand and will go back to the top with a win at home to Stellenbosch on Wednesday evening.

Chiefs are in third, 12 points behind Pirates and ten behind Sundowns, though they do have one game in hand on the Buccaneers.

Ncikazi – ‘I am here as a servant’

Ncikazi, meanwhile, has explained his key motivation after five years as an assistant coach at Pirates.

“I am here as a servant, I enjoy the fact that I serve the club,” he said.

“At ten past six I am here every day without fail. I have never been late. It excites me to see young players doing what they are doing, developing in front of my eyes, taking chances on players who have never played.

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“Seeing the transformation excites me. We used to have no players in the national team, to see a galaxy of players in all national teams excites me.”