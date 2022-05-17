Chiefs speak of beefing up, but which areas do they need to plug?

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs’ Arthur Zwane has consistently narrated how the team need to get a few players to beef up before the start of the following DStv Premiership campaign.

He believes the side have quality players at the moment, but they need a few more to add onto what they already have. This past weekend however he admitted that the kind of players they would need are not really available in the local market.

The club did bring in some quality players before the start of the current campaign which ends this weekend for Amakhosi. Keagan Dolly was their marquee signing with both Cole Alexander and Phathutshedzo Nange being good finds.

Njabulo Ngcobo was also a good find considering how he blew up in one season with Swallows FC where he went on to win an award for being the best defender that season. Jgaugelo Sekgota had also shown signs of being a credible attacker at both Bidvest Wits and Swallows.

Their addition to the Amakhosi arsenal however didn’t yield the required results as the Naturena side are set to complete yet another season empty handed.

But what positions do the Amakhosi need to beef up in?

Looking at the goalkeeping department, Chiefs are covered with four keepers who are now national team players. Itumeleng Khune needs no introduction as his work has spoken for itself over the years.

Daniel Akpeyi is a tried and tested keeper for the Nigerian national team and Bruce Bvuma has been getting Bafana Bafana call-ups even when he was not playing at Chiefs.

Brandon Petersen was Stuart Baxter’s preferred choice and has also been called up to Bafana’s preliminary squad.

In defence, Chiefs brought in Ngcobo, Thabani Dube, Sifiso Hlanti and Sibusiso Mabiliso. Hlanti was the first to settle but has been out with an injury for a while now. Ngcobo was started in midfield by the previous coach and recently pulled himself out of the team by throwing a tantrum after commiting costly errors against Golden Arrows.

Dube has been used sparingly while Mabisilo has seen little game time. Amakhosi need to work the new defenders into the team and do not need to sign anyone at the back.

In midfield Chiefs have some quality players with a good balance of defensive minded players and attack minded players. They however need a box-to-box kind of midfielder to connect the defensive play and attacking play.

With Bongani Zungu available at the end of this season, he could be the solution to this. But locally, if Zungu is too expensive or unwilling to come back home yet, there is someone like Thabo Nodada of Cape Town City. There is also Sibongiseni Mthethwa at Stellenbosch FC and Yusuf Maart at Sekhukhune United.

In attack, Amakhosi look covered especially with how Zwane wants the team to play. He does not believe in having an immobile striker who waits for the ball to be delivered to him. He has the former “CBD” which was famous for their magic at Mamelodi Sundowns in Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Dolly.

For variation, he could use Samir Nurkivic. But with rumours gaining momentum that the Serbian could be leaving for Royal AM at the end of the season, maybe Chiefs can look at Ndumiso Mabena from Royal AM and Evidence Makgopa of Baroka FC.