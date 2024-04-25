Chiefs’ Shabalala – it’s sad and painful

'Being in such a big team, in the situation we are in now, it teaches you how to be a man,' said the Chiefs youngster.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Mduduzi Shabalala has admitted his own form has not been good enough. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs’ young midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala has admitted it hurts to see all the negativity surrounding Amakhosi right now, but remains confident the club will find a way to turn the situation around.

Amakhosi are tenth in the DStv Premiership, heading into Saturday’s game against SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, and are set for a ninth consecutive season without a Premier Soccer League trophy.

Their performances have been particularly poor in 2024, where they have managed just three goals and one win in nine matches, and have lost their last three consecutive top flight games, putting their chances of making next season’s MTN8 in serious jeopardy.

“It is sad and painful waking up every morning seeing people doubting you, not having trust in you, insulting you that you are not a good player,” said Shabalala at Chiefs training on Thursday.

“But I would say pressure is a privilege. Being in such a big team, in the situation we are in now, it teaches you how to be a man. We are still young, and we are players who will be here in years when we will be having a good time in the team.”

One for the future

As one of the younger players in the squad, at just 20, Shabalala is certainly one for the future at Chiefs, as well as the present – he made 22 appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi last season, and has 15 in the current campaign, though just over half of those have been from the substitute’s bench.

Shabalala, as an attacking midfielder, is going to be judged on his goal contributions. And they have dropped off this season compared to last, with just one assist, compared to two goals and two assists in the 2022/23 campaign.

“It has not been a good start for me at Chiefs,” said Shabalala with a refreshing honesty.

“I have had ups and downs, I think I have missed a lot of chances in front of goal. Here in SA people tend to say good players are those who score goals .. for me it will come at the right moment. Off the field I am working hard.”