Mhango trends on social media as fans react to Pirates’ Caf Cup loss

Gabadinho Mhango has been trending on South African social media since Friday after Orlando Pirates failed to beat RS Berkane in the Caf Confederation Cup final at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Nigeria on Friday.

Bucs lost 5-4 on penalties to the Orange Boys of Morocco. The match had to be decided on penalties after it ended 1-1 after extra-time.



Pirates have themselves to blame, however, for the loss, with the team having created most opportunities in the game and could have won the tie in regular time, with the main culprit being Deon Hotto, who missed two great opportunities.



With South Africans, especially Bucs fans’ watching from the front of their TVs, they could not stop, but point out how Mhango was needed in the final on popular social media network Twitter and others blaming the co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids for not fielding the Malawian striker.



“Those coaches are killing Pirates why are they not playing Mhango he would have killed those chances,” wrote @PontshoM_26.



“They wasted time with Peprah, they took him to Nigeria to do nothing and left Mhango behind, this kinda games needs Mhango’s character,” read a tweet from @SCALO91.



“I repeat these are games made for Gabadinho Mhango! But ke am not a coach, just another future CEO with ambition,” @clydegoal said.



“This game screams Mhango but hey he is not even on the bench,” @GreatMaestrojoy shared their frustration.



“We lost cos we don’t have a coach. I don’t understand how Mhango, Lepasa and Pule didn’t make the bench,” said @WonderMahlobo.



Meanwhile, others were not happy with the contribution from Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah, while Zakhele Lepasa and Vincent Pule were among some of the names mentioned as players who could have made things easy for Bucs.



“Mhango would have finished the game long ago, but it’s okay let’s continue with the Peprah’s,” @MkhonzaMfundoSA shared his thoughts.



“Peprah holds the ball well but his passes leave a lot to be desired, his just stiff. Mhango is way better than him. But he works hard shame,” @HencyZAR said.



Mhango has only featured 10 times for the Buccaneers this season and there has been talk of his exit from the club despite the team having extended his stay for one more season.

