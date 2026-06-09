Kaizer Chiefs to face Zimbabwean champions in 2026 Toyota Cup

This is the third edition of the Toyota Cup, with Chiefs still seeking a first win.

Kaizer Chiefs will take on Zimbabwe’s Scotland FC in the 2026 Toyota Cup at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, the club revealed at a press conference in Naturena on Tuesday.

The game will be played on July 26 ahead of the 2026/26 Premier Soccer League season.

“This tournament is about … not just the game on field, but about brining clubs from the African continent and … bringing people together to enjoy the football,” said Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung, who is also tournament director of the Toyota Cup.

“Madiba said sport unites and it is very important we as sporting brand bring that to the fore. It is very important for us as nation to work together and as a continent … growth only happens when we work together.”

Motaung described Scotland FC as “a team making waves in its league and its country.” They are the champions in Zimbabwe, winning the top flight just a season after gaining promotion.

Included in their ranks are former Sundowns and Chiefs star Khama Billiat and former Orlando Pirates striker Terrence Dzvukumanja.

This will be the third edition of the Toyota Cup, with Chiefs searching for their first win. In the inaugural tournament in Bloemfontein in 2024, Amakhosi lost 4-0 to Tanzanian giants young Africans.

In the second edition last year, Chiefs lost 3-2 on penalties to Ghana’s Asante Kotoko, after a goalless draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.