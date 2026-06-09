PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Kaizer Chiefs to face Zimbabwean champions in 2026 Toyota Cup

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

9 June 2026

12:24 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

This is the third edition of the Toyota Cup, with Chiefs still seeking a first win.

Kaizer Chiefs - Toyota Cup

Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/Backpagepix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Kaizer Chiefs will take on Zimbabwe’s Scotland FC in the 2026 Toyota Cup at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, the club revealed at a press conference in Naturena on Tuesday.

The game will be played on July 26 ahead of the 2026/26 Premier Soccer League season.

“This tournament is about … not just the game on field, but about brining clubs from the African continent and … bringing people together to enjoy the football,” said Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung, who is also tournament director of the Toyota Cup.

“Madiba said sport unites and it is very important we as sporting brand bring that to the fore. It is very important for us as nation to work together and as a continent … growth only happens when we work together.”

Motaung described Scotland FC as “a team making waves in its league and its country.” They are the champions in Zimbabwe, winning the top flight just a season after gaining promotion.

Included in their ranks are former Sundowns and Chiefs star Khama Billiat and former Orlando Pirates striker Terrence Dzvukumanja.

This will be the third edition of the Toyota Cup, with Chiefs searching for their first win. In the inaugural tournament in Bloemfontein in 2024, Amakhosi lost 4-0 to Tanzanian giants young Africans.

In the second edition last year, Chiefs lost 3-2 on penalties to Ghana’s Asante Kotoko, after a goalless draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership CAF Confederation Cup Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Toyota

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Fear grows after R4 rifles stolen from army base
News More Ghanaians repatriated: Immigration checks reveal at least 491 of 673 overstayed their visit to SA
News 700k households freed from load reduction, but thousands in Gauteng still in the dark
News Pray, pay and obey: When religious authority goes unchecked
News Ramaphosa’s fate hangs in balance as impeachment committee clash erupts over ‘fit and proper MPs’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News