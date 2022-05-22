Kerr confident Swallows will survive playoffs and stay in Premiership

Sibongiseni Gumbi

History already favours Swallows FC ahead of the start of their relegation playoffs with University of Pretoria and Cape Town All Stars and coach Dylan Kerr is confident his side will come out smiling.

The playoffs are set to start towards the end of May and will determine who between the three teams makes the 16th club to compete in the DStv Premiership next month.

The mini-league is played in a round-robin format with the team who emerge top taking the Premiership spot while the other two go to the GladAfrica Championship.

And over the years clubs who come up from the second tier league have not had much luck in the playoffs and this should give Swallows some confidence that they can keep the trend going.

But they will have to up their guard as both Igugu leKapa and AmaTuks have proved to be formidable sides, especially the latter.

Kerr says he is still hopeful that the Dube Birds will not go down and will stave off relegation through the playoffs.

“It’s a shame that we are talking about the playoffs on the back of the performances that we have had. So, where do we go from here? We have to survive. This is the oldest club in South African football, this is one of the most supported clubs,” said Kerr.

“It’s a shame that the stadium was not full. It’s a shame that the fans do not come out to watch when we play because they would go home happy. It is not over yet. We have two teams that would want to beat Swallows and join the Premiership, but we are going to make sure that they don’t.”

If Kerr manages to steer the Dube Birds off relegation, he would have done so with a third club since his return to South Africa. He has previously saved Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and Baroka FC.