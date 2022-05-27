Broos defends Jali Bafana snub

Jonty Mark

Hugo Broos has again hit back at critics who think Mamelodi Sundowns duo Andile Jali and Themba Zwane should be in the Bafana Bafana squad.

Broos omitted the pair once more from his selection to take on Morocco in Rabat on June 9 in Bafana’s opening 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Jali’s non-selection has particularly infuriated some, as the Masandawana midfielder has plenty of experience in a Bafana shirt, and has returned to fine form this season.

The 32 year-old has been nominated for five gongs at the end-of-season Premier Soccer League Awards.

“Last year in my first selection, every journalist asked why I had not selected Njabulo Ngcobo, who was the best defender in the league that season. Look what happened at Kaizer Chiefs, he didn’t play!” said Broos.

“I don’t focus on the fact that Jali has five nominations, I have said this from the beginning and for two years, and I am very sorry, I don’t see why I should select Jali and Zwane.”

The Bafana head coach added that ill-discipline was the reason he has not picked Amiens midfielder Bongani Zungu in his squad.

“This is not a guy that has to be in the group for the moment,” said Broos.

“At Amiens he didn’t play half their games because of trouble, not because he is not good enough, but because of trouble. Three or gour months ago the coach and chairman of the club wanted to get him out.

“What is important is the attitude, the mentality of a player. One player can mess up anything if he doesn’t have the right mentality, so for the moment we will not take Zungu. What happened in Amiens can also happen here.”

Broos believes that in Spephele Sithole, Yusuf Maart and Phathushedzo Nange, he has the midfielders that can cope with the midfield battle against Morocco.

“Morocco have a very strong midfield, we also need the strong guys that can fight,” added Broos, who also has Keagan Dolly out injured.

“For creativity we have Percy Tau and (Thembinkosi) Lorch. (Strong guys in midfield) is something we didn’t have in the game against France (Bafana lost a friendly 5-0 to Les Bleus). We didn’t have a midfield but I don’t blame the guys for that, that is the reality, we had three guys who were .7 metres tall and they had three guys who were 1.9 metres tall.”