Banyana’s Wafcon preliminary squad dominated by Sundowns, JVW players

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana preliminary squad for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) is filled with players from African Champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.



Sundowns Ladies have eight players in the squad, whereas JVW FC, who have been impressive in the opening round of this season’s Hollywoodbets Super League, have six of their players in the squad.

Looking at other players in squad, Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has also called-up midfielder Amogelang Motau, who has not been part of the squad for a while now. Motau, who used to play her football in the US for Oral Roberts University, is back in the country and returned to playing for University of the Western Cape.

Ellis has also included overseas-based players like Thembi Kgatlana, who plays for Atletico Madrid in Spain, Noko Matlou of Spain’s SD Eibar, Refiloe Jane of AC Milan in Italy as well as Sweden-based Linda Motlhalo, who plays for Djugardens.

The squad will report for camp on Friday, 10 June 2022 in Johannesburg. The tournament will be held in Morocco from 2 July until 23 July.

Banyana preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW), Regirl Ngobeni (UWC), Kebotseng Moletsane (Bloemfontein Celtic)

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Cimone Sauls (JVW), Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk), Koketso Tlailane (TUT), Janine Van Wyk (JVW), Tiisetso Makhubela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongeka Gamede (UWC), Noko Matlou (Eibar), Lonathemba Mhlongo (UWC)

Midfielders: Refiloe Jane (AC Milan), Mamello Makhabane (JVW), Nomvula Kgoale (Parquesdesol), Gabriella Salgado (JVW), Linda Motlhalo (Djugardens), Thalea Smidt (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kholosa Biyela (Sporting Gijon), Amogelang Motau (UWC), Robin Moodaly (JVW), Sibulele Holweni (UWC), Thubelihle Shamase (UJ)

Forwards: Jermaine Seoposenwe (Braga), Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lelona Daweti (Mamelodi Sundowns), Noxolo Cesane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies), Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid), Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto), Reitumetse Chabana (TUT)