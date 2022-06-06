Kerr fed-up with Swallows players’ attitude after draw in the playoffs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Dylan Kerr paused for a moment before answering a question on what it will take for Swallows team to finish the chances they create in games.



ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs offered Raja Casablanca star

The question came after Swallows had squandered a few good chances to play to a goalless draw against University of Pretoria in the promotion playoffs on Saturday.



“They need to take it more seriously when we do the work (at training),” said Kerr after the pause to recollect his thoughts. “I don’t mind the fun, the laughter and the banter in the changeroom and at training but when you are doing crossing and finishing exercises and nine times out of 10 you are missing the target…

“You can see why I am sad. I am fed up with the shouting and screaming at them,” added the British mentor.



Kerr went on to suggest that the problem is not only at Swallows but widespread in local football.

“It is all about standards… It is a trend here, it is a trend that we see a lot of missed chances from a lot of clubs – easy chances.

“And I think the players don’t have the right mental attitude to take in training what they need to do to take in games. We keep doing it, we keep trying to get them to concentrate and be responsible for the finished product.”

Swallows had a slow start to the game and could have gone to the half time break trailing by at least two goals had AmaTuks taken their chances.

““You try to keep the same line-up, we made just a couple of changes.We knew that in the first 10 minutes they would make it difficult for us but we defended well.

“We didn’t get on the ball or control it, we kept giving it away cheaply. In the second half I made the changes and it worked. We had a couple of chances and hit the post.

“But we have to do better. The only time they caught us was on a counter but we got away with it and we improved in the second half.”

All three teams in the playoffs still have a chance to clinch it. AmaTuks are top of the three-team mini league with four points, only above of Swallows on goal difference.



But if Cape Town All Stars win all two of their remaining games they will get to six points and jump to the top. Swallows will play All Stars away before finishing their campaign at home against AmaTuks.