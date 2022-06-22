Ellis explains Sundowns duo’s omission from Banyana squad

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says her Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) squad selection was based on versatility with the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns ladies pair Rhoda Mulaudzi and Andisiwe Mgcoyi being left out of the team.

Ellis named a 23-woman Banyana squad that will represent South Africa in the Wafcon in Morocco from next month.



While Mulaudzi and Mgcoyi could not make up the team having been regulars in the past, the team is filled with familiar faces with experienced players and plenty of overseas-based players.



Thembi Kgatlana who plays her football in Spain for Atletico Madrid ladies team and Noko Matlou, who plays for Eibar SD made the squad along with Italy based Refiloe Jane and Lebogang Ramalepe who is based in Belarus will bring in vital experience in the squad and Ellis believes their versatility will help the squad.

“We obviously look at the way we want to play first of all and look at the players who fit into that. There are lots of players that could have made the squad, but we trust the players that we have selected/ but I am not saying that there aren’t good players out there, but it is the way we want to play and how we want to play (that guides us in selecting the squad),” said the Banyana mentor.



“I can only select based on what I see, but also, a lot of players fit into the way we want to play. The different formations we want to play and because of that, we needed a lot of versatility.”



Banyana squad:



Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Regirl Ngobeni

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini, Lebohang Ramalepe, Janine Van Wyk, Bambanani Mbane, Bongeka Gamede, Noko Matlou

Midfielders: Refiloe Jane, Nomvula Kgoale, Linda Motlhalo, Thalea Smidt, Kholosa Biyana, Amogelang Motau, Robyn Moodaly, Sibulele Holweni

Forwards: Jermaine Seoposenwe, Melinda Kgadiete, Noxolo Cesane, Nthabiseng Majiya, Thembi Kgatlana, Hildah Magaia