Maboe steps out of his father’s shadow with Sundowns glory

Since moving to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018, Lebohang Maboe has collected four DStv Premiership titles, as well as a couple of domestic knockout trophies.

This, for Maboe, illuminates him away from his father, Sidwell Maboe’s legacy. Maboe senior played for Orlando Pirates in his heyday and was a highly rated forward who also turned out for SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic.

Lebohang enjoys the privilege of having three coaches at Sundowns, namely co-head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena and senior coach Steve Komphela. But at home, he has another coach in his father, who made a commitment to watch as many games that his son plays as possible, and criticises him when need be.

For a long time, Maboe’s heir lived in the shadow of his father as it is often the case when you are born of a football legend – people expect you to emulate your father and you are constantly under pressure to deliver.

Players like Bamuza Sono – son of football darling Jomo, Kaizer Motaung Junior whose father, Kaizer Snr, owns ones of the biggest football clubs in the country, and Bradley Grobler, son of Les, were all under pressure from the moment they laced up a soccer boot.

The Masandawana midfielder has not been an exception.

“When I was younger there used to be a lot of pressure in terms of following my father’s footsteps but I think I am a different breed,” he said.

“He has played his part and has achieved so much for himself and I just have to focus on myself and have my own goals. We did not have the same goals and maybe his goal after retiring was to have a son that did much better than he did! I am really doing well right and I know he is very proud of me,” Maboe added.