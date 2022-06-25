Jordaan insists this will be his last term as Safa president

Jonty Mark

Danny Jordaan has confirmed that his third term as president of the South African Football Association will be his last.

“I will not be here from 2026 to 2030,” said Jordaan, after being re-elected by a landslide majority at the Safa elective congress on Saturday at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The 70 year-old got 186 votes while his closest challenger Ria Ledwaba got 27 and the only other candidate Solly Mohlabeng got just eight.

Jordaan insisted he would have a succession plan for someone to take over in 2026.

“The members said you must have a succession plan, you cannot just drop the ball and go,” said the Safa president.

“We lost two years of football to Covid. They (the members) said ‘we have lost two years, let us agree on this next term’. I must now manage the transition and work with others who want Bafana in 2026 to reach the World Cup. The World Cup is going from 32 teams in Qatar this year to 48 teams in the US and Canada in 2026.

“African teams will go from five to 9.5, almost double. One of the things we must do is to build African clubs globally. If you look at the world club rankings and see where our clubs are we are not in the first 300 clubs in the world.”