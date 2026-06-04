OPINION: Mexico trip would only reopen wounds for Bafana’s rejected six

Missing out on a world cup squad is not a minor disappointment, it is a crushing blow.

There is no questioning the good intentions behind wanting to send the six players omitted from Bafana Bafana’s final 2026 FIFA World Cup squad to Mexico. It is a thoughtful gesture, but good intentions do not always make good decisions when the emotional stakes are this taxing.

If these players were travelling as standby options in case of injuries, then the discussion would be different. However, asking them to make the trip simply to watch from the sidelines feels unnecessary and, if anything, insensitive.

Professional footballers dream of representing their country on the biggest stage. Missing out on a World Cup squad is not a minor disappointment, it is a crushing blow.

The last thing many of these players need is to spend weeks away from their families during the off-season while carrying the emotional weight of knowing they are there, yet so far from their colleagues.

From what I have gathered, some clubs are reluctant to release players for what is effectively a spectator role. It is difficult to argue against that position because players still have responsibilities outside the national team setup.

They need to recover, maintain fitness and prepare for pre-season ahead of what promises to be another demanding 2026-27 Betway Premiership campaign. Some of these players will still travel with their teams to Europe for pre-season and they don’t need the extra load.

Put yourself in their shoes for a moment, just imagine travelling thousands of kilometres to North America only to watch teammates live out the dream you came painfully close to achieving yourself.

Football demands resilience and thick skin, but it also requires understanding human emotion. Rejection at elite level cuts deep and the clearest indication of this came from coach Hugo Broos himself.

He revealed that players who missed out were offered the opportunity to remain with the travelling group at the hotel and leave the following day after the squad announcement and none of them accepted.

That decision seeks to suggest that the disappointment was significant enough that staying around the squad was simply too difficult. If remaining one extra night was emotionally taxing, why would reliving that experience throughout a world cup be beneficial?

Football is ruthless and selection debates happen in every tournament cycle and difficult calls are unavoidable. Players win some battles and lose others and that is the nature of elite sport.

What should happen now is equally straightforward as the focus should shift towards backing the 26 players who have earned the opportunity to represent South Africa on the world stage rather than creating distractions or reopening fresh wounds for those left behind.

This is not criticism of the Department of Sport or those behind the proposal. The gesture comes from a good place but sometimes support means understanding when players need space rather than symbolism.

For this reason, I would be surprised if any of those six players choose to put themselves through another emotional rollercoaster by accepting the invitation.