Mass clearance at Sundowns looming?

If ever there is a time where players are stressed off the pitch, especially those whose contracts have run out, it’s the transfer window that makes footballers scratch their heads as their fate may go either way.



One player who knows his faith is Phakamani Mahlambi who will not be part of Mamelodi Sundowns going forward. The 24-year-old signed a five-year contract with Downs in 2018, who bought him from Al-Ahly, but he spent most of his time out on loan.

He still has one year left on his deal but given the amount of opportunities to prove that he is worthy of competing for a place in the star-studded Downs side, he fluffed his chances at Chippa United and AmaZulu where he got little or no game time at all.

Masandawana could part ways with more players in this transfer window, with some big name players believed to be in negotiations with the club. Veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene could see his close to a decade stay at Downs come to an end if the club manage to get their target in Bafana Bafana and SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams.



Williams’ arrival – if it happens – could also spell out the end of the road for either Reyaad Pieterse or Ricardo Goss. Goss, Phakaaathi has in good authority that Goss, in particular, would not mind making a move away from Chloorkop, be it a loan move or a permanent deal as he is craving for game time.

His lack of action has seen his Bafana career being derailed as he was looking to be part of the new generation of goalies in the national team.



Sibusiso Vilakazi still has about two years left on his contract with the club, but given the lack of game time over the past two seasons – albeit his exclusion sometimes owes to injury – he could also be on his way out of the club. However,

“Vila”, as he is affectionately known, is one who is known to be a team player and believes in waiting for his opportunity. But being at the twilight of his career at 33, he is probably looking to go out with a bang rather than being reduced to a spectator at Sundowns.



Gift Motupa’s arrival at Sundowns was met with a lot of fan fare as he was a powerhouse in attack when he was playing for the now defunct Bidvest Wits. But he did not meet the expectations as he made just 15 appearances in two seasons with Downs.

He spent most of his time in the casualty ward and the club may have to pull the plug on a player who has not returned their investment over the past two seasons