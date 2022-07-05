Brilliant Banyana stun Nigeria

Phakaaathi Reporter

Banyana Banyana got off to a fantastic start to their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign on Monday evening, as they stunned Nigeria 2-1 in Rabat, Morocco in their Group C opener.

ALSO READ: Matlou eager for continental success

Nigeria, 14-time WAFCON winners and the current reigning champions, came into the match as favourites and did have most of the play in the first half without creating many clear opportunities.

But Banyana, just as they had in their opening match of the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, turned the tables on the Super Falcons, with two second half goals in two minutses from Jermain Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia sealing the three points.

Nigeria were only able to grab a late consolation through Rasheedat Ajibade.

Banyana’s opener came in the 61st minute, as Noxolo Cesane put in Seoposenwe and she finished clinically. Just two minutes later, Refiloe Jane put Magaia through on goal and she finished emphatically past Super Falcons goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi.

Desiree Ellis’ Banyana will hope this win can spur them on to a first ever WAFCON title. Banyana have been runners-up five times, including in 2018, when Nigeria turned the tables on them in the final, winning on penalties after a goalless draw.