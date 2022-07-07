SuperSport unveil Gavin Hunt as new coach

Khaya Ndubane

SuperSport United have confirmed the return of Gavin Hunt as their new coach.

ALSO READ: ‘Gatvol’ SuperSport deny club sale rumours again



In April, Phakaaathi reported that Hunt could go back to SuperSport and now the club has confirmed his return.



The former Kaizer Chiefs, Bidvest Wits and Swallows FC coach will return to the club that he won three league titles in a row between 2007 and 2010. He has signed a two-year deal, according to a club statement.

”I am really excited and looking forward to the challenge ahead, especially to work with the younger players at the club and build the team to ensure the club is successful and competitive In the PSL,” said Hunt.

SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews added: ”Gavin has a great history with our club and his coaching record speaks for itself with four PSL League titles and domestic cups to his name.

“We have some fantastic young talent in the club that will benefit from Gavin’s vast experience and coaching ability and we look forward to him blending our youth with the experienced players we already have and the couple of new players who will be joining us in the weeks ahead.

Hunt also won a Premiership title with Bidvest Wits, who he joined after leaving SuperSport but his career had tailed off a little in recent years, with ignominious spells at Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs.