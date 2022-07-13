Zondo reveals how he will accommodate ex-Chiefs striker Nurkovic at Royal AM

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Khabo Zondo, the new Royal AM coach, says he might have to find a new dimension in which his team will play that will be accommodative of Samir Nurkovic.

The Serbian striker joined MaMkhize Boys after his contract with Kaizer Chiefs was not renewed at the end of last season.

He spent three seasons at Naturena where he proved to be a lethal attacker in his first season under Ernst Middendorp.

But the past two were not so successful as he struggled for game time and for goals whenever called upon. It is worth mentioning that injuries also played a role in that.

Some believe that a change in style under Gavin Hunt and Stuart Baxter made it difficult for Nurkovic who is more reliant on crossed balls to score with headers.

This is a question that was raised with Zondo on Tuesday afternoon and he said it is not a new phenomenon that a striker is only good in the air.

“We have had players who are strong in the air like Lungisani Ndlela before,” says Zondo. “He was with Swallows who are a team who played the ball on the ground but they had him.

“So, it is a different dimension that you may need. Even a team like Sundowns has a player who is stronger in the air and very little is said about his weaknesses when playing with his feet.

“Nurkovic will adapt, I believe. We have had a few sessions where I think he is adapting well. We have to give him that belief that he can do it like the other players.”

Nurkovic is expected to form a striking partnership with Victor Letsoalo who was Royal AM’s go to guy for goals last season.

He replaced Ndumiso Mabena who was released by the club despite being an inspirational leader for the past couple of seasons.

Supporters might get to see Nurkovic in the colours of his new team in the KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s Cup on July 30.