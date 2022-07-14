Royal AM address Chiefs’ ‘fictitious’ offer for Letsoalo amid price hike rumours

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Royal AM have sent out a media statement denying rumours that they hiked the price when Kaizer Chiefs came knocking for their striker Victor Letsoalo.

The rumours gained more traction on Wednesday evening when news that Letsoalo had been sold to Sekhukhune United filtered through.

Royal AM were accused of having asked for R20-million from Chiefs if they wanted the player.

But now the Pietermaritzburg-based side have denied this, saying they never had any enquiry about Letsoalo’s availability except for one from Sekhukhune.

“Victor Letsoalo has been a good player and contributed immensely to the success of the team,” reads the statement in part.

“He had a wonderful season with Royal AM last season, scoring 14 goals across all competitions, he carried himself as a true professional throughout.

“His exceptional performance attracted lots of “fictitious” offers. We have always been open to any written offers for this great athlete.

“Last week the player approached management requesting to play for a team closer to his home (Limpopo).

“The president and the chairman together with the board members of Royal AM agreed to his request.

“Subsequent to this discussion, Sekhukhune United wrote us a letter enquiring about the services of Letsoalo, and later submitted a written offer which the club accepted.”

“ Facts: The media rumours that Kaizer Chiefs or any other team in the Premiership were pursuing the Bafana Bafana striker with a price tag of R20-million are far from the truth.

“We have a good working relationship with Kaizer Chiefs and all other clubs in the Premier Soccer League. Had we received any written offer(s) from any club we would have entertained it.

“As a club, we are not going to stand, deny or stop any player that is requesting a move to another club that has submitted a written offer.”