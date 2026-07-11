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Mngqithi claims Kaizer Chiefs move was blocked

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By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

2 minute read

11 July 2026

01:13 pm

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'Chiefs' interest in me is not a lie, but it never came to fruition because there are people who block these moves,' said Mngqithi.

Mngqithi claims Kaizer Chiefs move was blocked

Manqoba Mngqithi, Coach of Golden Arrows during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 game against Chippa United at King Zwelithini Stadium on 28 February 2026 © Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

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New Young Africans (Yanga) head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has revealed that his long-rumoured move to Kaizer Chiefs was blocked before negotiations could even get off the ground.

Mngqithi, who recently took charge of Tanzanian giants Yanga, has repeatedly been linked with Amakhosi throughout his coaching career.

Mngqithi – ‘Chiefs’ interest in me is not a lie’

Following his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2024, he was once again touted as a potential candidate for the Naturena hot seat before returning to Golden Arrows.

Speaking on Radio 2000, the former Sundowns coach confirmed that Chiefs had shown genuine interest in appointing him, but claimed unnamed individuals prevented the deal from progressing.

“Chiefs’ interest in me is not a lie, but it never came to fruition because there are people who block these moves,” Mngqithi said.

“There are people who always find a way to speak negatively about a person. The Chiefs one never even reached the stage of (negotiating) terms because someone blocked it.

“I’m fortunate to know the person who blocked it, and I’m not even worried about it, but it is true that there was interest. Even recently there was interest from Chiefs.”

Mngqithi also disclosed that he had previously visited Naturena to present his vision for the club before joining Pitso Mosimane’s technical team at Sundowns.

‘For whatever reasons, it never happens’

“That (making a presentation) was before I joined Sundowns and even then, Chiefs wanted me very strongly,” he added.

“I’ve had cordial talks even with Kaizer Motaung Sr. I know they have always shown interest in me, but for whatever reasons, it never happens. I don’t have a problem with that because there are so many jobs on this planet.”

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Mngqithi has now embarked on a new chapter in his career after being appointed head coach of Yanga following his departure from Arrows at the end of last season.

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Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Kaizer Motaung Manqoba Mngqithi

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