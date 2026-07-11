Tributes pour in for Bafana and Sundowns star Adams

'It is with heartfelt sorrow that Mamelodi Sundowns can confirm the passing of highly talented Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams,' said Sundowns in a statement.

Jayden Adams’ untimely passing, at the age of just 25, has sent shockwaves through the world of football.

Sundowns mourn Adams death

“It is with heartfelt sorrow that Mamelodi Sundowns can confirm the passing of highly talented Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams,” said Sundowns in a statement.

Just nine days after Adams had returned with Bafana Bafana to a heroes welcome from the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals, news broke on Saturday that the midfielder had passed away.

“It is with heartfelt sorrow that Mamelodi Sundowns can confirm the passing of highly talented Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams,” said Sundowns in a statement.

“The Chairman and the Motsepe Family, the Board of Directors, Technical Team, Players, Management, Staff, Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC & the entire Yellow Nation express their deepest condolences to the family and friends as we mourn the loss of Jayden.

“We pray that the Almighty God comforts and strengthens the Adams family, his friends and everyone that knew him. Sundowns respectfully ask that the family’s privacy be honoured as they grieve this profound loss.”

Minster of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, who was in the USA and Mexico with Bafana, also offered his condolences in a statement.

“I will always remember watching Bafana’s match against Czechia in Atlanta. I recall noting how unusually quiet Jayden seemed on the bench in the second half, after he had been substituted – it was only afterwards that we learnt he had taken to the field that day carrying the fresh grief of losing his grandmother, Marianna, who had passed away only hours before kick-off,” wrote McKenzie.

McKenzie – ‘I extend my deepest condolences’

“When I reached out to Jayden to offer my condolences and encouragement, I shall carry forever the humble, appreciative response he gave me. That he chose to wear the national jersey and give his all for his country in that moment speaks to a depth of character and professionalism well beyond his years, and it reflects the calibre of young man South Africa has lost.

“On behalf of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, I extend my deepest condolences to Jayden’s family, his young daughter, his teammates at Mamelodi Sundowns, his fellow Bafana Bafana players and coaching staff, the South African Football Association, and the entire football fraternity.”

Today, South African football mourn the loss of a talented player whose passion, dedication, and love for the beautiful game inspired many. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, loved ones, teammates, and everyone affected by this devastating loss.



May his soul rest in… pic.twitter.com/pwE6TpfkcK – Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 11, 2026

Adams, who won the Caf Champions League title with Sundowns this season, played in all three of Bafana Bafana’s Group A matches at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

He was on the bench for the last 16 loss to Canada. Canada Soccer also offered their condolences.

We are devastated to hear of the passing of South African midfielder Jayden Adams. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends, as well as to everyone at the South African Football Association 🤍 pic.twitter.com/4Uq9xPpXRi July 11, 2026

Phakaaathi would like to express our deepest condolences to Adams’ friends and family.