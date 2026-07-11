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Bafana’s Adams honoured ahead of England v Norway

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

11 July 2026

11:24 pm

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'The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace,' wrote Fifa president Gianni Infantino on Instagram.

Jayden Adams - England - Norway - World Cup

England and Norway’s players observe a moment of silence for Jayden Adams ahead of their 2026 Fifa World Cup last 16 clash at the Miami Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Buda Mendes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP.

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The world of football held a moment of silence for Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Norway at the Miami Stadium on Saturday.

A moment of silence for Adams

A picture of Adams was displayed on the big screen at the stadium as an impeccable silence was observed in a packed 65 000-or-so seater stadium.

News of Adams’ death broke on Saturday, and sent shockwaves through the South African football community.

Adams was a member of Bafana’s squad at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, as the side reached the knockout stages of a World Cup finals for the first time.

He featured in all three of Bafana’s Group A matches, missing the 1-0 loss to Canada in the last 32.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino had earlier on Saturday paid tribute to Adams on his Instagram.

Infantino – ‘Incredibly sad to hear’

“It is so incredibly sad to hear that South African midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away just weeks after featuring in his nation’s historic Fifa World Cup campaign,” wrote Infantino.

“My thoughts, condolences, as well as those of everyone at FIFA and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates. The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.”

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana England FIFA World Cup Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Norway

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