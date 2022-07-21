Pirates unveil new home and away jerseys

Phakaaathi Reporter

Orlando Pirates on Thursday unveiled their new home and away jerseys for the 2022/23 season.



ALSO READ: Chiefs and Pirates to have new captains next season



The range consists of two new designs: home jersey (charcoal) and an away jersey (grey & white).



The home charcoal jersey features silver accents and logos, alongside red trim on the collar and cuffs. A subtle striping pattern covers the front and sleeves.



The away jersey introduces a smart design graphics in white, with accents of grey patterns, black collar and red piping, with the historic “Skull and Crossbones” logo adorning the back of both jerseys, symbolising the club’s roots.

“Our designers ensured that players remain feeling cool on the field of play with a new innovation that optimizes sweat distribution and maximise airflow,” said Bob Maphosa, football sports marketing and PR manager at adidas SA.



Thandi Merafe, media and PR manager at Pirates said: “This season signifies a major milestone in the Club’s long and proud history, with this being our 85th anniversary year. We are excited to launch the 2022 / 2023 Season jersey with our long-standing technical sponsor adidas.”



Pirates will wear the new 2022/23 jersey for the first time on the opening weekend of the DStv Premiership in August.