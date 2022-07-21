Hotto backs new coach Riveiro to succeed at Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates winger Deon Hotto says new Buccaneers head coach Jose Riveiro has brought a good energy into the set-up at Orlando Pirates.

Speaking during the club’s new jersey launch in Sandton, Johannesburg, the Namibian said he is confident Pirates will raise the bar.

“We know things didn’t really go well for us last season, especially losing the Caf Confederation Cup final,” said Hotto.

“But we are looking at fixing everything we did wrong last season. Plus we have a new coach Jose Riveiro, who I believe is bringing in a lot of positivity and good energy into the team. So, everybody is just hyped up and we all know how important it is for us to try and win trophies next season,” said the Namibian international.

“The coach is very good and he seems to have everything organised. He knows what he wants and he has told us. So, slowly but surely we are getting there and another thing is that he is a simple guy who just wants the best for his players.”

With the club in pre-season and with a lot of changes at Pirates, Hotto says the new members of the squad have fitted in very well at the club and they are showing hunger for succes.

“You know, in football players come and go. Yes, we have lost a number of players in the team, but we move on. Such things happen in football. We just have to look forward to the new season and welcome the new guys at the club. I’m just happy that they are adapting really well and they want to achieve big things with the club, that is the most important thing,” he added.

“We have to be focused and challenge for everything for everything that will be on offer.

“Everyone is showing some good signs in pre-season and we are all working hard to make sure when the season starts we are all ready for the challenge.”