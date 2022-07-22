Williams happy to now dance to Mamelodi Sundowns’ tune

Ntokozo Gumede

For someone whose blood was blue from his teenage years, it must be a huge transition for Ronwen Williams to move away from SuperSport United where he spent 18 years, to rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

Then again, in terms of winning major trophies and competing regularly in the Champions League, there is no doubt Sundowns are a better bet.

Williams also admits that he was already enchanted by the Sundowns way, in the stands, whenever he would play in a Tshwane derby.

“To the yellow nation, I feel honoured to be part of such a big team and big brand in Africa. I feel at home, I can’t wait to get started,” said Williams.

“I cannot wait to dance with you guys, because I love the atmosphere that you bring to stadiums with the drum beating. Many times I found myself dancing to the tune of the drum, it is amazing to see the passion that you have for the team and I will do my best to represent you to the best of my abilities.”

Another thing that will make Williams’ adaptation easier at Downs is that there are familiar faces, some from SuperSport and others from the national team.

“I played with Lyle Lakay, Kermit Erasmus, Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Sipho Mbule, Reyaad Pieterse and I trained with Denis Onyango when I was still a youngster. It is nice to rekindle our relationship again,” he said, as he revealed that many of these footballers had an influence on his decision to join Sundowns.

“I spoke to many of them asking for insight and they all wanted me to join the team. It is good being here and seeing familiar faces.

“They gave me positive feedback about the club and told me that if I want to take my game to the next level and win trophies, I need to join Sundowns and that made my decision so much easier. The technical team laid down their plans and it is in line with what I expect and what I want to achieve,” Williams said.

The 30-year-old is aware that he will not just walk into the startling 11 as he has to compete with club captain, Denis Onyango, who is highly rated across the African continent, while there are also the ever-safe hands of veteran Kennedy Mweene.

“The team is associated with being the champions and lifting cups and trophies. I am no different and I feel I have done fairly well over the last few years at SuperSport. I know that there will always be pressure and challenges but I am ready and looking forward to that and I know that it won’t be easy but I have the experience and the ability. The technical team and the players have faith in me,” Williams said.